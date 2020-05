Trump dijo que toma hidrocloroquina, un remedio no recomendado para el coronavirus

So the so-called HHS Whistleblower was against HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE. Then why did he make, and sign, an emergency use authorization? @NorahODonnell said, “He shared his concerns with a reporter.” In other words, he LEAKED. A dumb @60Minutes hit job on a grandstanding Never Trumper!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2020